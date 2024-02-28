UP takes stray cattle issue by horns, but is the menace over?

LUCKNOW Even after an extensive three-and-a-half-month statewide drive that captured and conserved over 2.65 lakh additional destitute cattle, the specter of stray cattle may still be looming large on most districts of Uttar Pradesh as the release of ‘useless’ cattle by farmers and capturing them by the government has become a regular feature now. District magistrates and other officials were repeatedly asked to round up all remaining destitute cattle and house them in cow conservation centres. (File Photo)

In a clear bid to tackle the issue of stray cattle, particularly to avoid it becoming a focus in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as it happened during the assembly elections in 2022, the UP government initiated a two-month campaign in November, extending the same several times till February 15.

According to the data procured from the government’s animal husbandry department, 2,65,667 more stray cattle were captured and conserved during the drive ending February 15. And the achievement happened to be over 116% of the target of catching 2,28,520 cattle.

Of the total stray cattle captured, over 2.14 lakh were in rural areas and around 51,000 in cities.

The extensive campaign also witnessed the establishment of 543 new make-shift cow conservation centres with an additional capacity expansion of 874 to accommodate the influx of the rescued cattle.

With the conclusion of the recent drive, the total number of stray cattle captured and housed in conservation centres stands at a staggering around 14.50 lakh since 2018. The government is spending ₹50 per catttle per day on the feed alone.

However, authorities are still not able to claim there are no stray cattle in the state now.

“The capture of stray cattle has exceeded the target, but we cannot claim the stray cattle menace is over now. In fact, it is a continuous process now. We will continue to catch cattle as long as farmers keep on releasing them after they become ‘useless’ for them,” director, animal husbandry, RN Singh told HT.

He said though the drive ended on Feb 15, there were standing orders for the department’s officials to remain vigilant and keep sending stray cattle to cow conservation centres, if spotted roaming in a public place.

The government, in the meantime, ordered a fresh drive, asking officials to ensure ear-tagging of all the remaining 25% stray cattle rescued so far by March 20.

“The Yogi Adityanath government is striving to pre-empt any resurgence of the stray cattle problem so that the Opposition is not able to make it an issue in the Lok Sabha elections that are only a few weeks away,” said another official.