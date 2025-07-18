Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP targets NAAC recognition for 25% colleges in state this year

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 08:50 pm IST

The government is preparing to implement a new policy that will make timely and accountability-based NAAC evaluation mandatory for all eligible colleges and universities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to elevate the quality of higher education in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for at least 25% of the state’s colleges to secure NAAC accreditation by the end of the 2025–26 academic year. The major push is being driven by concerted efforts of the higher education department and the Uttar Pradesh State-Level Quality Assurance Cell (UP-SLQAC).

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

As part of the broader mission to improve the national ranking of higher education institutions, 1,000 colleges have already been shortlisted for NAAC evaluation. In a notable achievement, six universities in the state have already secured the prestigious A++ grade under the NAAC assessment.

The government is preparing to implement a new policy that will make timely and accountability-based NAAC evaluation mandatory for all eligible colleges and universities. Under this policy, institutions will be required to complete the assessment process within a defined time frame.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay emphasised that this initiative is a strategic step towards enhancing the global credibility of Uttar Pradesh’s educational institutions. He said the move will foster an improved academic environment, promote the recruitment of qualified faculty, and offer students access to nationally and internationally recognised institutions. This reform-oriented drive sets a benchmark for quality assurance, transparency, and technology integration in the higher education sector.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP targets NAAC recognition for 25% colleges in state this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On