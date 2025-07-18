UP targets NAAC recognition for 25% colleges in state this year

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target to elevate the quality of higher education in Uttar Pradesh, aiming for at least 25% of the state’s colleges to secure NAAC accreditation by the end of the 2025–26 academic year. The major push is being driven by concerted efforts of the higher education department and the Uttar Pradesh State-Level Quality Assurance Cell (UP-SLQAC). For representation only (HT File Photo)

As part of the broader mission to improve the national ranking of higher education institutions, 1,000 colleges have already been shortlisted for NAAC evaluation. In a notable achievement, six universities in the state have already secured the prestigious A++ grade under the NAAC assessment.

The government is preparing to implement a new policy that will make timely and accountability-based NAAC evaluation mandatory for all eligible colleges and universities. Under this policy, institutions will be required to complete the assessment process within a defined time frame.

Higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay emphasised that this initiative is a strategic step towards enhancing the global credibility of Uttar Pradesh’s educational institutions. He said the move will foster an improved academic environment, promote the recruitment of qualified faculty, and offer students access to nationally and internationally recognised institutions. This reform-oriented drive sets a benchmark for quality assurance, transparency, and technology integration in the higher education sector.