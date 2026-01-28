UP tax officer resigns over ‘offensive’ remarks by Shakaracharya against CM

A senior Uttar Pradesh state tax department officer posted in Ayodhya tendered his resignation, citing “offensive” remarks by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand against chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. UP state tax officer Prashant Kumar Singh (Sourced)

In his resignation letter addressed to governor Anandiben Patel, Prashant Kumar Singh, posted as deputy commissioner in Ayodhya, said he was “deeply hurt” by the comments made by the Shankaracharya in Prayagraj, describing them as being against the Constitution, democratic values and the unity of the nation.

Singh said that as a government employee whose livelihood depends on the state, it was his moral duty to oppose any “unparliamentary and insulting remarks” against the elected leadership of Uttar Pradesh and the country.

He alleged that the Shankaracharya had repeatedly made objectionable statements against the Prime Minister and the Union home minister, which he termed “harmful” to democratic values.

The officer further claimed that the religious leader was provoking government officials against the government and attempting to spread caste-based divisions in society, which, he said, could destabilise both the state and the country.

“In such circumstances, I am submitting my resignation in support of the government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government, and in protest against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Shankaracharya,” the letter said. Highlighting the words in bold, Singh repeatedly emphasised that he was resigning in support of the government.

Subsequently, a video clip showing Singh weeping while speaking to his wife on the phone and informing her about his resignation went viral. After ending the call, he was heard telling someone in his office that he had been unable to sleep for two nights following the seer’s remarks about the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters at his Ayodhya office, Singh confirmed that he had resigned, reiterating the issues mentioned in his letter. He also expressed support for the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, terming them fair and legal.

However, several officers within the department argued that Singh’s actions amounted to a violation of public service conduct rules, similar to the case of the Bareilly city magistrate, who was suspended on Monday under similar circumstances.