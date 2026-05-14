Hardoi , Three youths were killed, and another was injured after a dumper truck ran over them when they fell onto the road following a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Thursday. UP: Three youths killed after dumper runs over them following bike collision

The accident took place in the Kasimpur police station area on Wednesday night on the Sandila-Bangarmau road.

Kasimpur Station House Officer Ghanshyam Ram said two motorcycles collided head-on, causing the riders to fall onto the road. A speeding dumper coming from behind then crushed the victims.

Two youths died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a community health centre at Behendar, from where they were referred to a trauma centre. One of the injured later succumbed during treatment, the officer said.

The deceased were identified as Pankaj , his cousin Anoop and his relative Praveen, alias Babu , all residents of Fatehpur Pathrauli village. Jitendra , a resident of Tiriya Bhawanipur village in Mallawan police station area, is undergoing treatment, police said.

According to police, Pankaj, Anoop and Praveen, were travelling on the motorcycle and were on their way to a barber shop when their bike collided with another one being driven by Jitendra.

Eyewitnesses said the impact of the collision threw the riders onto the road, following which the dumper ran over Pankaj and Anoop. Praveen and Jitendra suffered serious injuries.

Police said the dumper has been seized, and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. They added that further legal action would be taken after receiving a complaint.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Fatehpur Pathrauli village, with grieving relatives and villagers gathering at the homes of the deceased.

Family members said Praveen lived with his family in Noida and was a Class 12 science student. He had come to his maternal uncle's village on May 10 to attend a wedding function. His father works as a security guard in Noida.

Anoop had recently passed Class 10 examinations and was enthusiastic about pursuing higher studies, relatives said.

Pankaj and Anoop's fathers are farmers, and both youths were considered key support for their families.

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