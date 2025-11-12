UP to build indoor mini stadia in 21 GICs across 17 districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a major step to promote sports in government secondary schools. Coming soon are indoor mini stadiums in 21 government intermediate colleges (GICs) across 17 districts where students can play games like badminton, volleyball, basketball, hockey and several others. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To boost sports among schoolchildren, indoor mini stadiums will be built in 21 GICs and Government Girls’ Intermediate Colleges (GGICs) across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

A total of ₹45.36 crore at a rate of ₹4.92 crore each has been sanctioned for the construction of indoor mini stadiums in these GICs and GGICs. The government has released ₹2.16 crore for each as the first installment, according to a letter dated November 10 sent by Krishna Kumar Gupta, special secretary, to director secondary education, Mahendra Dev.

The evaluation committee of the secondary education department examined proposals for 23 colleges across 19 districts. Of these, the proposals for Unnao and Ghazipur were rejected due to land-related issues, while the proposals for 21 colleges across the remaining 17 districts were approved.

The government has assigned construction responsibilities to different implementing agencies in different districts.

A mini indoor stadium is being constructed at the GIC in Jhansi under the Smart City project, featuring facilities for various sports, including badminton, volleyball, football, hockey, and cricket.

Of the 21 indoor mini stadiums, three will be built in Bulandshahr, two each in Ambedkar Nagar and Gonda and one each in GICs in districts like Kanpur Nagar, Mathura, Bijnor, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Aligarh, Sambhal, Hardoi, Badaun, Ayodhya, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Varanasi, Agra, and Pilibhit.

Mahendra Dev said, “We believe that these stadiums will provide students from rural and urban areas with the opportunity to achieve new heights in sports and will give a new direction to the sports culture in the state.”