U.P. to have its own green hydrogen policy: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Uttar Pradesh would soon have a green hydrogen policy. At a high-level meeting held here on Thursday, Adityanath said the state government was committed to promoting the non-conventional sources of energy to counter global warming and climate change. Noting that green hydrogen was a clean source of energy that could be helpful in achieving the goal of net zero pollution, Adityanath said the UPNEDA should prepare an effective policy after studying the central government’s policy regarding green hydrogen. (File)

At the meeting, the CM reviewed the preparation of the UP Green Hydrogen Policy-2023 with officials of the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development (UPNEDA). He instructed the officials to consult all stakeholders so that investors and users could get the maximum benefits.

As water played an important role in the production of green hydrogen, U.P. could take advantage of its large river network to emerge as the largest producer of the chemical element in the country, he noted. “UPNEDA should work in coordination with the irrigation department to create water reserves near small and big rivers to use rainwater to produce green hydrogen.”

The CM also instructed the officials to encourage firms working with green hydrogen by giving them maximum incentives. “During the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2023 in U.P, the state received investment proposals worth ₹2.73 lakh crore from 20 companies to set up units that work in the green hydrogen sector. These units can create job opportunities for more than 60,000 people. The state government is committed to implement all the MOUs signed during GIS-2023,” he said.

“It is necessary and justified to incentivise investors for investments in green hydrogen projects. The draft of UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2023 should focus on the development of the state and generating employment opportunities, along with fulfilling the commitment of the state regarding reducing carbon emission,” the CM argued.