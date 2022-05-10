UP to have Metro rail network in 12 cities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will soon have a Metro rail network in 12 cities. After the successful run of metro rail in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Kanpur, the Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on expanding the services to Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, Jhansi and Prayagraj while the project is nearing completion in Agra.
Giving pace to the Gorakhpur metro project, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to start work on the project within six months. In its first phase, the 15.14-km-long network at a cost of ₹2,670 crore would connect major centres of the city, including Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur Railway Station, Gorakhpur university and the newly built AIIMS.
According to UP Metro Rail Corporation MD Kumar Keshav, the urban population constitutes 24% of the total population of Uttar Pradesh, which contributes to 65% of the state’s GDP. The Yogi government is working dedicatedly towards providing eco-friendly and viable commuting options to make the lives of those residing in urban areas easier.
To realise the above objectives, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi and Meerut are in their final stages.
Over 35% work on the first phase of the Agra Metro Project has been completed despite two waves of Covid-19 while the work of priority corridor of Kanpur Metro was completed in less than two years.
-
IIT-Kanpur to design Maha Kumbh-2025 website
For visitors planning to attend Maha Kumbh-2025 that would be organised on the sandy banks of Sangam, an upcoming website of the Prayagraj Mela Authority would provide all information and help them plan their trip at a click of the mouse. Arvind Singh Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority and also the Mela Adhikari said gradually information and facilities for Maha Kumbh-2025 would also be uploaded on the website. In the third phase of the website related preparations, this page will be elaborated for Maha Kumbh 2025.
-
Coffee with HT: Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings likely to be live-streamed soon, says speaker
The Uttar Pradesh assembly's proceedings may be live-streamed soon on social media platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube so that people in even the remotest villages can watch how their MLAs conduct themselves and whether or not they raise people's issues in the House. UP Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) speaker Satish Mahana made this disclosure during the Coffee with HT programme at the office of Hindustan Times, Lucknow on Tuesday.
-
Coffee with HT: Will strive for better decorum in House, says Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana
Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday asserted his intention to have better decorum, conduct,and discussions in the House. “Though one can't do much (more) than requesting the members to conduct themselves well, I will make efforts for better decorum, conduct, discussion, and increased participation of members in the House,” Satish Mahana said at the Coffee with HT programme at the Hindustan Times, Lucknow office.
-
Muzaffarnagar: Video ‘restricting’ Dalits’ entry into ex-pradhan’s fields goes viral, two held
Police arrested two people and lodged a case against them after a video showing a man carrying a “Dhol” (a percussion instrument) and making a “Munadi” (public announcement) on behalf of former pradhan Rajveer, forbidding entry of Dalits into the fields of Rajveer in Pavti Khurd village in Charthawal area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district went viral on Monday.
-
Coffee with HT: Tablets to be fixed to all Uttar Pradesh assembly members’ desks
Members will find tablet devices fixed on their respective desks when the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (state assembly) meets for the first time for the forthcoming budget session commencing here on May 23. This is a major initiative to implement e-Vidhan and make the functioning of the legislature in the state paperless. “Yes, we hope the governor may use a device,” said uP assembly speaker Satish Mahana while elaborating on measures for implementing e-Vidhan.
