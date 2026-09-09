Electric vehicle retail rises 53% YoY in August, sequential sales decline in most segments

Electric vehicle retail in India surged sharply on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2026, with overall EV penetration also improving. However, the month-on-month (MoM) numbers declined across most major vehicle categories, according to data published by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Electric vehicle sales in India shot up in August, clocking significant YoY growth, but MoM sales dropped in most segments.

According to FADA, total electric vehicle retail in India in August 2026 stood at 298,448 units, up 52.9% from 195,250 units recorded in the same month of 2025. EVs accounted for 12.3% of overall vehicle retail during last month, compared to 9.5% clocked a year ago. However, total EV sales registered in August 2026 were about 9% lower than the 327,901 units retailed in July this year, as electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles all recorded MoM declines. Electric commercial vehicles were the only major category to grow sequentially in August 2026.

EV Day special: 5 EVs I would buy if I were upgrading from Tata Punch EV Segment-wise data revealed that electric passenger vehicle retail rose 51.89% YoY to 30,696 units last month, while declining 6.78% from July 2026. EV penetration in total passenger vehicle retail last month stood at 7.6%, as compared to 5.8% clocked a year ago. Electric two-wheeler retail rose 67.05% YoY to 183,204 units, but declined 10.35% MoM. EV penetration in the two-wheeler segment stood at 10.7% in August 2026, higher than 7.7% in August 2025 but below 11.2% in July 2026.

Electric three-wheeler sales increased 25.28% YoY to 79,846 units but declined 8.28% sequentially. EVs accounted for 65.3% of overall three-wheeler retail last month, compared with 56.6% a year earlier. Electric commercial vehicles were the standout category, with retail rising 188.3% YoY and 32.23% MoM to 4,702 units, the highest monthly level recorded for the segment. EV share in commercial vehicle retail increased to 5.18% last month from 2.06% a year earlier.

Speaking on this, FADA President Sai Giridhar said last month was still the strongest August on record for electric mobility. “August 2026 was the biggest-ever August for electric mobility in India — EV retails across categories reached 2,98,448 units, up 52.9% year-on-year, taking overall EV penetration to 12.3%, from 9.5% a year ago. Remarkably, every one of the four EV categories set a fresh August record — there was not one that did not,” Giridhar said, while adding that the clear standout was electric commercial vehicles, which touched an all-time monthly high of 4,702 units.