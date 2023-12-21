UP to impose ESMA if health workers go on strike

LUCKNOW UP government authorities stated that ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) will be imposed on health staff in case they go on a flash strike. The announcement came a day after 2,700 contractual workers at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) went on a flash strike, protesting over wage cut and compelled shutdown of all OPD services. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak meeting KGMU officials. (Sourced)

“No one has the right to play with the lives of patients. If there is any complaint, then meet authorities directly. In future, ESMA will be imposed if any such act is repeated. I am always available…why did you all not meet me,” deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak told contractual workers at the KGMU’s Trauma Centre on Thursday.

“The principal secretary and other officials are in Lucknow. Why did you not meet them first,” asked Pathak, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio.

The flash strike on December 20 had stalled all services including X-ray, pathology. The workers had also locked the main gate of the Trauma Centre. The KGMU’s OPD sees an average of over 4,000 new patients every day.

Speaking to the media later, Pathak said: “We will not tolerate any laxity towards patients as health care comes under essential services. However, we will also protect the rights of our employees.”

He said action will also be taken against the agency that deducted payment of contractual workers. “We will take action against the agency that did not work according to rules,” Pathak added.

Officials of the agency, Xeam Ventures, assured that error due to biometric attendance will be rectified. “We have assured employees that any difference in amount based on manual attendance approved by respective HoDs will soon be paid to them individually,” said Sanjay Srivastava, AGM, Xeam Ventures.