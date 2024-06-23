 U.P. to increase power generation through 10 new plants - Hindustan Times
U.P. to increase power generation through 10 new plants

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 23, 2024 10:05 PM IST

By 2030 the government also intends to expand three existing units. The effort is to get the state future-ready as investments worth ₹10 lakh crore meant for the state would need additional power

The government plans to increase power generation by approximately 5255 MW through 10 new thermal power plants over the next three years, according to a press release.

The state government is working towards making the state self-reliant in power generation, more so as investments worth 10 lakh crore have materialised in previous investor summits for the state would need additional power.

“These investments would need additional power generation and that is why the effort is on adding new units while expanding the capacity of existing ones to meet this future challenge,” as per the press release.

By 2030, the expansion of three existing units in the state will add 5120 MW of additional power production, as per the statement.

The 10 new thermal power stations which are expected to start in the state include 660 MW Obra C unit-2 by September, 660 MW Jawaharpur unit-2 and 561 MW Ghatampur unit-1, 660 MW Panki unit -- all by July 2024, 561 MW Ghatampur unit-2 by December 2024, 561 MW Ghatampur unit-3 by March 2025, 396 MW Khurja STPP unit-1 and 396 MW unit-2 by May 2025, 400 MW Singrauli stage three unit-1 and 400 MW Singrauli stage three unit-2 by August 2027. After the start of these power stations, an additional 5255 MW of electricity will be produced in the state, as per the press release.

The state government also aims to boost the state’s power generation capacity by 5120 MW by 2030. This will involve expanding the capacity of three existing units: Obra D-2 to 1600 MW, Anpara E-2 to 1600 MW, and Meja 2 to 1920 MW.

Currently, all the thermal power plants in the state generate about 6,500 megawatt of electricity. Electricity is produced from various sources like hydro, wind, and solar energy. However, there is a significant gap between power consumption and production in the state due to the neglect of power generation in past decades. This year, the state’s electricity demand exceeded 30,000 megawatts. Power was purchased from other states and the private sector to meet the surge in demand

