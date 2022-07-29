U.P. to launch India’s first live emergency monitoring system

Uttar Pradesh government is soon going to implement the live emergency monitoring system (LEMS) to provide easy admission in hospitals to patients, particularly in case of an emergency, a state government press statement read on Friday.

Patients seeking emergency treatment in the state often have to run from one medical institute and hospital to another facility for want of beds. This hinders treatment time available to a patient of trauma and emergency care. With this network system, emergency and trauma patients can be easily admitted to a medical facility, the press statement read.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and AIIMS will support the training of staff and gap analysis. The government plans to set up an Integrated Trauma and Emergency Centre on the lines of the Covid Command Centre. Along with this, there will be an increase in ambulances and trained technical staff.

Through this system, about three lakh patients will get the treatment every year. The centre has the capacity to attend 40,000 calls a day.

Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education, said that in order to implement this scheme, a mid-term strategy has been prepared till December 2023 and a long-term till December 2026.

The call centre and mobile app will be ready in two years. Along with this, four emergency medical centres of level one, level two and level three each will be made functional. About 4,000 ambulances will be made operational under the long-term strategy while around nine level-one, 10 level-2 and 27 level-3 emergency medical centres will be linked with the scheme.

To implement the scheme, trauma centres will be opened in 47 medical colleges and institutions of the state. Medical colleges of level three and level two will be upgraded to level one. In addition, the number of beds in trauma and emergency will be increased.

In the next five years, there will be an increase in the number of medicine professors in the departments of emergency medicine and trauma surgery for the treatment of trauma and emergency patients, which will lead to an increase in the seats for the degree courses (MD, MS) of resident doctors. Accordingly, training of emergency medicine and trauma care technicians will also be done, said the press statement.

Medical institutions in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Meerut, Kannauj, Budaun, Ayodhya, JIMS Noida, Basti, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and Bahraich will be upgraded by December 2023. UPMS Saifai, RMLIMS of Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Child PGI of Banda, Saharanpur, Jalaun, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Siddharthnagar, Hardoi, Etah, Fatehpur, Deoria, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur and 14 other medical colleges will be upgraded by December 2026, said the press statement.