U.P. to notify 6.5 Lakh TB patients

The state government has set a target to notify 6.50 lakh Tuberculosis (TB) patients this year, including 4.30 lakh in the public sector and 2.20 lakh in the private sector health facilities. For Representation Only: A tuberculosis patient receives medicines from a nurse. (AP File Photo/Anupam Nath)

A press statement issued on Thursday by the state government said that a target has been determined based on the district’s population. Director general of Medical Health Dr Brijesh Rathore has directed all the chief medical officers and district tuberculosis officers to take the necessary steps to achieve the target.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Health centres are organising Nikshay Diwas every month on the 15th to achieve the TB notification target. Additionally, Active Case-Finding Campaigns and Dastak Campaigns are being conducted at regular intervals to identify TB patients. Against the target of notifying 5.50 lakh TB patients in the year 2023, the state notified 6,32,571 patients. This includes 4,09,192 patients identified in the government sector and 2,23,379 patients in the private sector.

Upon notification, TB patients receive government health facilities such as receiving ₹500 directly in their bank accounts every month during treatment. They also benefit from the support of Nikshay Mitra and TB champions, receiving nutritional and mental support.