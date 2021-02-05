IND USA
Students sitting maintaining social distancing norms as the school reopens for class 9th to 12th after the COVID-19 pandemic, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh(ANI Photo)
lucknow news

UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1

  • The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from February 10 and for students of classes 1 to 5 from March 1 on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.

The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools for students of Class 9 and Class 11 fro February 5, ten months after all educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neighbouring state Bihar also decided to reopen school earlier on Friday for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier on February 2 said that it is considering reopening of schools for classes 6-12. The chief minister’s office had said that physical attendance in classes will only be resumed after authorities complete evaluation of the situation. The UP CMO had tweeted, “As per the guidelines of the Government of India, classes in schools from class 6 to class 12 may be considered.”

Schools are being asked to strictly follow Covid-19 precautionary measures so as to curb the spread of the disease. Hand sanitisers and masks are to be made available to school authorities to be given to students and teachers.

