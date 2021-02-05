UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from February 10 and for students of classes 1 to 5 from March 1 on Friday, news agency ANI reported.
The Delhi government has decided to reopen schools for students of Class 9 and Class 11 fro February 5, ten months after all educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Neighbouring state Bihar also decided to reopen school earlier on Friday for students of Class 6 to 8 from February 8.
The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier on February 2 said that it is considering reopening of schools for classes 6-12. The chief minister’s office had said that physical attendance in classes will only be resumed after authorities complete evaluation of the situation. The UP CMO had tweeted, “As per the guidelines of the Government of India, classes in schools from class 6 to class 12 may be considered.”
Schools are being asked to strictly follow Covid-19 precautionary measures so as to curb the spread of the disease. Hand sanitisers and masks are to be made available to school authorities to be given to students and teachers.
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
- She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
- Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
- UP government plans to make around 50,000 students recite Vande Mataram in a bid to create a world record
'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student's wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
