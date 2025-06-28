UP to spend over 125 cr to convert barren land into cultivable one

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved ₹125.52 crore for the ongoing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Samriddhi Yojana in 2025–26, aiming to reclaim problematic land and generate rural employment. The scheme, launched in 2022, focuses on converting ravines, barren stretches, and waterlogged areas into cultivable land. (Pic for representation only)

For FY 2025–26, the state targets treatment of 43,850 hectares—35,600 hectares of ravine and barren land, and 8,250 hectares for waterlogged zones and agroforestry. This comes amid the annual loss of 40,000–50,000 hectares of farmland to urbanisation and infrastructure development. The state currently has 24.11 lakh hectares of problematic land.

The scheme primarily benefits small and marginal farmers and landless labourers, with limited inclusion of general-category farmers for community works like bund and drainage construction. Projects will follow the ridge-to-valley watershed approach, with priority to SC/ST and land allottee-dominated areas.

As per the GO issued Thursday, of the total outlay, ₹115.27 crore will come from the state sector for land reclamation and crop production, while ₹10.25 crore is earmarked under MGNREGA for waterlogged areas and agroforestry. The state bears the full cost of land treatment, while farmers share 50% of crop production expenses in the form of labour and materials.

Besides reclaiming land, the programme promises employment through daily-wage work, with payments aligned to state-set minimum wages and output norms.

Activities include contour and peripheral bunding, leveling, bench terracing, check dams, and drainage works. Levelling is capped at 30% in plains and 10% in Bundelkhand and hill regions. Crop production support of ₹7,000 per hectare and tree plantation components are also included.

Multi-tier monitoring—at state, division, and district levels—will ensure oversight, with monthly and quarterly reviews. Field activities start in July 2025, aiming to meet physical targets by February and financial closure by March 2026. Previously treated villages are excluded to avoid duplication.

According to a senior official of the agriculture department, there is over 24 lakh hectares of uncultivable land in UP. It includes land not fit for agriculture, parti land and barren and ravine land.