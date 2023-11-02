U.P. tops in effectively extending benefits of 8 central schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government has grabbed the top position in the nation for efficiently delivering the benefits of eight central government schemes to its citizens under the SVANidhi se Samriddhi Yojana. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Over 22 lakh street vendors and their families have already benefited from eight central schemes, setting a new record. These scheme benefits were disbursed in three phases by the central government to the municipal corporation, municipality and nagar panchayats, respectively.

Anil Kumar, the director of the state urban development agency (SUDA) said that CM Yogi personally monitors and conducts review meetings to ensure the equitable distribution of benefits of welfare schemes to the people. As a result of these efforts, the state has achieved the top position nationwide in implementing all 8 central schemes related to PM SVANidhi. Based on the applications received under PM SVANidhi Yojana, the state has successfully provided the first installment of loan to 12,08,605 beneficiaries, the second installment to 3,84,487 beneficiaries,and the third to 29,908 beneficiaries.”

Over 16,23,000 beneficiaries in the state have received loans, amounting to approximately ₹2127.11 crore, with a ratio of 85.64 per cent. Furthermore, over 6,04,566 street vendors in the state have managed to repay their loans, after benefiting from the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Kumar said that PM SVANidhi offers loans in three phases, with the first installment being ₹10,000, the second at ₹20,000 and the third at ₹50,000.

The SUDA director added that under PM SVANidhi Yojana, vendors and their families get the benefits of 8 central schemes, including PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Account, One Nation One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana, PM Matru Vandana Yojana, PM-SYM and registration under BOCW scheme are being given.

The scheme benefited a total of 17,65,975 people in the first phase, 3,62,313 in the second phase, and 87,503 in the third phase. To date, 22,15,791 people in the state have benefitted from 8 central schemes, constituting 76.86 per cent of the total number. Uttar Pradesh leads the country in digital transactions conducted by vendors, with 6,57,572 active digital vendors, accounting for 56.4 per cent of the total. Digital transactions have been carried out a total of 198.78 crore times.

