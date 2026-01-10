UP Tourism to run awareness drive on Homestay, Bed & Breakfast Scheme

Uttar Pradesh Tourism will launch a statewide awareness campaign to promote the Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Scheme across key tourist districts from January 14 to 30. The drive will focus on spreading information about the scheme, reviewing pending applications, and issuing registration certificates to eligible applicants, a tourism department spokesperson said on Saturday. Representational image (Sourced)

The campaign aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure while generating employment opportunities for local residents. District-level tourism teams will conduct outreach activities to inform people about the benefits of the scheme during the campaign period. Pending proposals will also be examined on the spot, and qualified applicants will be provided registration certificates, according to UP Tourism officials.

“An amount of ₹2 lakh has been allocated for each district to conduct awareness programmes and prepare promotional material. The campaign is expected to help residents interested in joining the scheme but lacking adequate information,” he added.

Introduced under the UP Tourism Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Scheme 2025, the initiative aligns with chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of expanding tourism facilities. The scheme enables residents to convert their homes into homestays, offering tourists affordable accommodation, home-cooked meals, and an opportunity to experience local culture.

The scheme will be promoted in major tourism hubs including Mathura, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.