UP unveils plan to boost rural tourism; homestays to be introduced in 93 villages

LUCKNOW The UP government on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive ‘Rural Tourism Development Strategy’ to promote rural tourism by focusing on development of infrastructure, including the introduction of homestays in 93 villages across the state in the first phase. In the Varanasi division, 10 villages across Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli will also be developed for homestay project. (Pic for representation)

The government is developing a framework to enhance training of tour guides and operators across major tourist circuits, including rural and forest tourism.

As part of this plan, 19 villages in the Ayodhya division have been earmarked for promotion of rural tourism. Efforts are underway to identify 12 additional villages in Sultanpur, Barabanki, and Amethi for similar initiatives, said the state government.

In the Varanasi division, 10 villages across Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli will also be developed for homestay project. In the Lucknow division, tourism and homestay development will include 23 villages. Additionally, 17 more villages will be identified in Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Rae Bareli, and Unnao.

Furthermore, 17 villages in the Devipatan Mandal will be developed to promote rural tourism, focusing on villages in Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, and Shravasti.

Lastly, in the Chitrakoot Mandal, 24 villages in Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, and Mahoba will be identified and developed for the homestay initiative and rural tourism.

“In the first phase, the project aims to identify and develop 93 villages across five divisions. Tourist guides, folk artistes and other tourism related staff will be appointed in these villages, operating through local agencies,” said the state government.

MKITM to be revamped

The Manyavar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) in the state capital will be revamped as part of the plan to boost tourism in the state. This initiative includes various enhancements such as soft scaping, plantation, horticulture, hardscaping (which involves creating murals, fountains, pathways, seating areas, barricades, and wall paintings), as well as electrical and plumbing upgrades.

Additionally, the kitchen lab will be equipped with modern facilities to enhance the training environment. MKITM offers various graduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses related to tourism. Trained guides will be deployed across the state, with their training conducted at MKITM.

Moreover, under this initiative, the UP government plans to deploy nature guides at locations like Dudhwa, Katarniaghat, and the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. All of them will be trained at the MKITM.