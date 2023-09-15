UP wala thumka on Korean beats for Aoora and Fridayy

Musical duo and K-pop artistes Aoora and Fridayy call Uttar Pradesh a land of music and talent. Aoora and Fridayy

“It’s unbelievable the way people in the state understand music and add their own style to it. During both our shows (at Mainpuri and Greater Noida), we got to meet a lot of youngsters and children. We were thrilled to see how all are so apprised of our music. They way the add their nuances to our songs it amazing,” says Aoorva during his Lucknow visit.

Both the musicians were more than excited to share what all they learned on their ongoing road trip.

“The idea behind taking a road route during our concert here was to explore UP’s culture to the fullest and experience this vibrant state in its full colour. You won’t believe how kids here showed us the real India and taught us the famous UP wala Thumka that will remain etched in our memories. The way instruments are played here is something we look forward to learning in near future,” shared music producer and composer Fridayy.

The duo sporting Chikankari kurtas designed especially for their Lucknow visit, will be coming up with a song for UP Tourism to celebrate the 50 years of India and South Korea relations.

“The song will be amalgamation of goodness we aspire from both the countries. We are highly impressed with the kindness of the people here along with their knowledge of music. So that will be the high point also Indian classical instruments dolki, tabla and sitar all will surely find place in our composition,” says Aoora.

A big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, the duo expressed their desire to work with music composer Pritam.

“I really like Shilpa Rao a lot and one and only SRK. We are looking forward to sing for Bollywood.”

K-Pop set to rock Lucknow!

On the occasion, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised on promoting and doing our bit to work towards strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

He said, “Our relation with Korea goes back to 2,000 years back when Ayodhya’s daughter Suriratna became the queen of Korea and was known as Hwang Ho. It’s since, the two countries have maintained a great bond and camaraderie. K-pop has been ruling the roost so what better then these artistes to join in to promote our ties and add youngsters from the state in this endeavour,”

