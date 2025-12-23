UP winter session: If any decision taken to reinstate old pension scheme, ask SP MLCs

Opposition MLCs raised the old pension scheme (OPS) issue in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on the second day of the winter session on Monday. The Opposition MLAs also asked if there was there any resentment among the state employees over OPS issue. (HTfile)

The Samajwadi Party MLCs also asked finance minister Suresh Khanna if any decision was taken to reinstate the OPS and if there was there any kind of resentment among the state employees in this regard. SP member Ashutosh Mishra asked about the number of applications received from various organisations for reinstating the OPS.

Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, elected from teachers constituency, asked minister Jaswant Singh Saini about the withheld relief allowances of retired teachers and employees working in educational institutions in light of the Covid pandemic. As the member was not satisfied with the minister’s reply, chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh directed that the matter be looked into.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Lal Bihari Yadav, and SP lawmakers Rajendra Chaudhary, Man Singh Yadav, Mukul Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha, Balram Yadav, Kiran Pal Kashyap, and others gave notice under rule 105 (Adjournment Motion) regarding the government’s discriminatory treatment of farmers in the state.

Kiran Pal Kashyap, Mukul Yadav, Lal Bihari Yadav and Balram Yadav expressed their views on the admissibility of the notice. Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi apprised the House of the facts. Dissatisfied with the government’s reply, all SP members walked out of the House. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh directed that the adjournment motion on the notice be rejected.

Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel and Akash Agarwal of the independent group gave notice regarding the cancellation of the rules framed by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council for examination centres in the high school and intermediate examinations.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak, under Rule 111, demanded a statement regarding increasing the age limit for re-employed doctors of the Provincial Medical Service Association from 65 to 70 years.