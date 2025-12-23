Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP winter session: If any decision taken to reinstate old pension scheme, ask SP MLCs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 03:04 am IST

SP member Ashutosh Mishra asked about the number of applications received from various organisations for reinstating the OPS

Opposition MLCs raised the old pension scheme (OPS) issue in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on the second day of the winter session on Monday.

The Opposition MLAs also asked if there was there any resentment among the state employees over OPS issue. (HTfile)
The Opposition MLAs also asked if there was there any resentment among the state employees over OPS issue. (HTfile)

The Samajwadi Party MLCs also asked finance minister Suresh Khanna if any decision was taken to reinstate the OPS and if there was there any kind of resentment among the state employees in this regard. SP member Ashutosh Mishra asked about the number of applications received from various organisations for reinstating the OPS.

Dhruv Kumar Tripathi, elected from teachers constituency, asked minister Jaswant Singh Saini about the withheld relief allowances of retired teachers and employees working in educational institutions in light of the Covid pandemic. As the member was not satisfied with the minister’s reply, chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh directed that the matter be looked into.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Lal Bihari Yadav, and SP lawmakers Rajendra Chaudhary, Man Singh Yadav, Mukul Yadav, Ashutosh Sinha, Balram Yadav, Kiran Pal Kashyap, and others gave notice under rule 105 (Adjournment Motion) regarding the government’s discriminatory treatment of farmers in the state.

Kiran Pal Kashyap, Mukul Yadav, Lal Bihari Yadav and Balram Yadav expressed their views on the admissibility of the notice. Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi apprised the House of the facts. Dissatisfied with the government’s reply, all SP members walked out of the House. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh directed that the adjournment motion on the notice be rejected.

Raj Bahadur Singh Chandel and Akash Agarwal of the independent group gave notice regarding the cancellation of the rules framed by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council for examination centres in the high school and intermediate examinations.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak, under Rule 111, demanded a statement regarding increasing the age limit for re-employed doctors of the Provincial Medical Service Association from 65 to 70 years.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP winter session: If any decision taken to reinstate old pension scheme, ask SP MLCs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Opposition MLCs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council raised concerns regarding the old pension scheme (OPS) and state employee grievances during the winter session. Samajwadi Party members questioned Finance Minister Suresh Khanna about OPS reinstatement and application numbers, while Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi addressed farmers' issues. Dissatisfied responses led to SP members walking out. The session also included discussions on education examination rules and re-employment age limits for doctors.