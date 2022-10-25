Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Woman doctor booked for damaging shops; video of breaking diyas goes viral

UP: Woman doctor booked for damaging shops; video of breaking diyas goes viral

lucknow news
Published on Oct 25, 2022 01:15 PM IST

In the, video, the female doctor is seen breaking pottery and toys with bats and threatening the street shopkeepers

Police registered a non-cognizable offence against the woman. (ANI (Screengrab from video))
ByHT Correspondent

A woman doctor was on Monday booked under several criminal sections after videos of her vandalising and breaking earthern pots with bats and wipers on Diwali in a Lucknow street went viral.

Inspector Gomti Nagar, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said a case has been registered against the woman under sections of sabotage and threatening people with criminal intent.

He said the doctor lives on the other side of the road.

A case has been registered on the complaint of street vendors Jubail, Rubina and Shamshad whose stock was broken by the lady doctor in Patrakarpuram Gomti Nagar.

According to police, the doctor was upset about the regular traffic jam in front of her house due to these street vendors.

Meanwhile, the doctor clarifying her action said she had requested about removal of shops in front of her house several times but they continued to block traffic.

Sign out