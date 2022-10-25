UP: Woman doctor booked for damaging shops; video of breaking diyas goes viral

A woman doctor was on Monday booked under several criminal sections after videos of her vandalising and breaking earthern pots with bats and wipers on Diwali in a Lucknow street went viral.

In the, video, the female doctor is seen breaking pottery and toys with bats and threatening the street shopkeepers.

Inspector Gomti Nagar, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said a case has been registered against the woman under sections of sabotage and threatening people with criminal intent.

Also Read: No vandalism at Bhagavad Gita Park, says Canada, day after India’s ‘hate crime’ note

He said the doctor lives on the other side of the road.

A case has been registered on the complaint of street vendors Jubail, Rubina and Shamshad whose stock was broken by the lady doctor in Patrakarpuram Gomti Nagar.

According to police, the doctor was upset about the regular traffic jam in front of her house due to these street vendors.

Meanwhile, the doctor clarifying her action said she had requested about removal of shops in front of her house several times but they continued to block traffic.