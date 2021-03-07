IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP woman files rape case after 27 years
According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house.(HT file photo)
According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house.(HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP woman files rape case after 27 years

  • The survivor’s family members came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:36 AM IST

Twenty seven years after she was allegedly raped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, a 40-year-old woman lodged an FIR against the accused after her son enquired about his father’s name, the police said on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the incident took place in 1994 when the survivor was 13 years old and lived in the city at a relative’s house. One Naki Hasan, who lived in the complainant’s locality, entered the house when she was alone and raped her, superintendent of police (City) Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI. The complainant has also accused Hasan’s younger brother, Guddu, of raping her, Kumar added.

The survivor’s family members came to know about the assault when she conceived a child, said a relative of the woman. “The family decided not to pursue the case. So, she was sent to live with another relative where she gave birth to a son. The child was later given up for adoption,” the relative added.

Years later, the two were united. The survivor decided to pursue the case on the insistence of her son, the relative said. “Her son is very supportive of her and he encouraged the woman to lodge a complaint.”

Kumar said the police are investigating the case and will conduct a DNA test of the complainant’s son.

Senior advocate IB Singh said there is statute of limitation in rape cases. “In case of rape, there is no statute of limitation. Delay in lodging a complaint can be a reason for disbelief but it cannot be a ground to prevent lodging an FIR or for a police investigation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Earthen lamps lit to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at Moti Nagar in New Delhi in this file picture from 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Over 25,000 million collected for Ram Temple’s construction: VHP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • Rai said that door-to-door collection of funds for the Ram Temple construction has also been stopped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bada Imambara(UP Tourism)
Bada Imambara(UP Tourism)
lucknow news

Free entry for women at Lucknow's historical monuments on Women's day

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • "On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, women will be given free entry to Chhota Imambara, Bada Imambara and Picture Gallery in the city," the notification read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.(ANI)
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.(ANI)
lucknow news

SP to initiate 'cycle yatra' against BJP's 'oppression' of Azam Khan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST
The yatra will begin from Rampur, the home district of Azam Khan, on March 13 and conclude on March 21 in Lucknow, party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary said in a statement issued here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The child rights body has asked the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the case and also recommended strict action against the doctors and staff of the hospital.(iStock/HT Archive)
The child rights body has asked the district collector to conduct an inquiry into the case and also recommended strict action against the doctors and staff of the hospital.(iStock/HT Archive)
lucknow news

3-year-old girl dies due to medical negligence in Prayagraj, UP initiates probe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:59 PM IST
  • The incident came into light after the NCPCR wrote to the collector of Prayagraj after it received reports of the girl’s death after her parents could not deposit the money required for her treatment at United Medicity Hospital in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officials have created a list of village watchmen and noted down their mobile numbers.(HT photo)
Police officials have created a list of village watchmen and noted down their mobile numbers.(HT photo)
lucknow news

Village watchmen to help UP cops in peaceful conduct of panchayat polls

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • A meeting of cops and village watchmen was held at the Soraon police station on Wednesday in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. Representative Photo(PTI )
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. Representative Photo(PTI )
lucknow news

Early end to UP’s budget session leaves opposition miffed

By Pankaj Jaiswal, Umesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • The budget session of UP legislature began on February 18 and was scheduled to end with the passing of the budget on March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)
lucknow news

Will win UP elections next year, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Predicting his party’s victory on 350 seats in the assembly elections, he said no one trusted the EVMs. At a training camp for party workers in Jhansi, Yadav said that even in the United States, the presidential elections were held through ballot papers and the counting lasted for several days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jayant Choudhary said BJP leaders were wary of 'upsetting' farmers and their bid to 'placate' them was visible through party posters.(HT Photo)
Jayant Choudhary said BJP leaders were wary of 'upsetting' farmers and their bid to 'placate' them was visible through party posters.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary asks BJP leaders to join farmers’ stir or lose polls

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Jayant called upon farmers to show their unity to the government, which he alleged was trying to “disgrace and defame” the movement against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI03_03_2021_000070A)(PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI03_03_2021_000070A)(PTI)
lucknow news

Budget passed in UP Assembly; House adjourned sine die

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of 5,50,270.78 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
india news

Man detained for Taj Mahal hoax bomb call, may have mental health illness: Cop

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
After the threat call to 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9am, nearly 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (HT Archive)
A replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (HT Archive)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST
A survey is also underway of the adjoining properties for the expansion of the temple land. A list of all houses in the area is being prepared to ascertain ownership of the properties
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crackdown on Illicit liquor trade ahead of the festive season and polls in UP. Representative use(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo)
Crackdown on Illicit liquor trade ahead of the festive season and polls in UP. Representative use(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • An excise department official said that besides checking suspicious dhabas along the highways, the stock available at excise shops will be verified in the drive against illicit liquor trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government's welfare policies were non-discriminatory.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government's welfare policies were non-discriminatory.
lucknow news

Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” claimed the chief minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
According to board officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated in the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl fainted while playing after having her meal, the education officer claimed she choked on a berry seed. Representational photo
The girl fainted while playing after having her meal, the education officer claimed she choked on a berry seed. Representational photo
lucknow news

UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP