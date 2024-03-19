UP woman found dead; kin kill her in-laws by setting their house on fire: Police

A couple was charred to death while five others were rescued by police and firefighting personnel after the kin of their daughter-in-law accused them of killing her and allegedly set their house on fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday night, police said. By the time police and the firefighting team reached the spot, fire had spread to a furniture godown on the ground floor of the building. (Representative Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Deepak Bhukar said police received information at around 11pm on Monday that a woman had died by suicide in Muthiganj area, and her kin had set the house of her in-laws on fire. By the time police and the firefighting team reached the spot, fire had spread to a furniture godown on the ground floor of the building.

“Five persons were rescued from the building. However, two bodies were found inside the gutted house at around 3am on Tuesday. They were later identified as the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman who had died by suicide,” the DCP said.

The couple’s daughter-in-law, Anshika Kesarwani, 24, was found dead at their house on Monday night. Anshika, a resident of Jhalwa area, was married to their son, Anshu Kesarwani, in Satti Chaura area of Muthiganj, in February last year.

Anshika’s kin were informed that she had locked herself in her room since Monday afternoon, following which they reached her in-law’s house and broke the door open only to find her hanging from the ceiling fan.

Alleging that Anshika was murdered by her in-laws, her kin allegedly vandalised the house, locked it from outside and set it on fire.

After the incident, Anshika’s kin claimed that Anshu had fled with his father Rajendra Kesarwani and mother Shobha Devi. However, the charred bodies of Anshu’s parents were found when the police team entered the house after the fire fighters doused the fire.

Police have detained the kin of Anshika. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and further investigations were being carried out, police officials said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact numbers: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290