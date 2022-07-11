UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur on Monday, police said.
The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. All of them are under treatment at the hospital, the police added.
The woman’s husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
The station house officer (SHO), Sadar Kotwali, Durg Vijay Singh said the two brothers have been embroiled in a house-related feud for a long time.
Police are investigating the case.
More details are awaited.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;
Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,
Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,
ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290
-
Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
Lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day. Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
-
Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials. The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings.
-
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
-
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
-
Police register fourth FIR against builder Sanjay Chhabria
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a fresh criminal case against builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of ₹52.12 crore. According to police, Chhabria's firm Sumer Radius Realty Private Limited misused a term loan of ₹52.12 crore taken from Yes Bank by diverting the money to other companies. In March 2019, its account was declared a non-performing asset, an EOW officer said.
