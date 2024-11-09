UP women’s commission chief appeals for women’s safety steps at salons, gyms

Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Babita Chauhan has issued an advisory, which is more in the nature of an appeal without the force of law, on women’s safety measures in boutiques, salons and gyms. At present, a large number of women’s boutiques and salons have women staff. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)

Mooted individually by the commission chief, the suggestions are not recommendations to the state government and have not been officially passed by the commission, which held a meeting on October 28.

The appeal includes having women’s measurements taken by women at boutiques or tailoring establishments, obtaining written consent of female customers before allowing male workers to tend to women at salons, and employing female trainers at gyms visited by women.

The move comes weeks after Ekta Gupta murder case in Kanpur that has caught the eye of the national media as well as some complaints that Chauhan said she has received.

Stressing that women need to feel safe in spaces that are open to public access, Chauhan has said, “For women who go to the gym, my only request is that the gym owner should keep a trainer, but there should be a female trainer too.”

She also directed that male employees at such establishments should be police verified by the owner or employer.

As for beauty parlours or salons, Chauhan has said that women customers need to grant their will in writing to be tended to by a male technician.

“They have to give it in writing that I am doing this of my own will. Secondly, wherever these employees are, their police verification must be done,” Chauhan added.

She also said, “Ninety per cent of the tailors are men and they take the measurements there. My only request is that you could keep a gents tailor but keep a woman for the measurements.”

The commission has advised that all such establishments that have women customers interacting with male employees or vice versa should be under CCTV surveillance.

Chauhan said suggestions to implement safety measures were discussed at the monthly commission meeting in October. The meeting took place days after the Kanpur murder case came to light.

“The commission had discussed this issue in the October meeting, following which it was decided that an advisory should be issued to all districts. Commission members will also attempt to ensure that these guidelines are followed in their respective districts,” she said. In her statement, Chauhan said, “In the past couple of months that I have held the position of commission chairperson, I have personally heard many complaints of young girls facing harassment at the gym or parlour. Women should not feel afraid of public spaces.”

Notably, no official recommendation has been sent from the commission to the state government, requiring such establishments to provide proof of following these safety regulations. Speaking to HT, Chauhan said that pending further deliberation, we may push a recommendation on this.

“For now, this is my formal request and proposal for all to maintain these standards of safety at such establishments frequented by women,” she said.

In a response to the chairperson’s advisory, UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi termed it as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s dictatorial decision to oppress women. In a statement, Awasthi said, “Women can decide voluntarily whether they get their measurements taken by a male or female tailor or go to any gym…The government is robbing women’s rights in the name of security.”

In a sensational crime that sent shockwaves, the body of Ekta Gupta, the wife of a prominent businessman, was dug up from near the district magistrate’s (DM’s) residence in Kanpur last month four months after she was allegedly murdered and buried by her gym trainer. Ekta had been missing since June 24.

Vimal Soni, the gym trainer, was arrested in the case.