UP112, PAC fleet strengthening: 338 new vehicles to improve response time, increase mobility

In all, 338 vehicles will be added to the fleet of vehicles of UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Integrated Technology Enabled Citizen Centric Services (ITECSS) and UP112 to enhance mobility and response time, said senior state home department officials on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The officials said that a budget of ₹25 crore has been approved from the home department and soon the purchase of vehicles will be completed before the end of the ongoing financial year. They said the home department has issued three separate government orders in this regard on November 15.

A senior home department official confirmed that two separate orders issued in this regard stated that 313 vehicles, including 98 four wheelers -- 65 Mahindra Scorpios and 33 Toyota Innova Crysta -- and 232 Bajaj Pulsar 150 two-wheelers, will be purchased at a cost of ₹17.70 crore.

He said the budget for the purchase of one Scorpio vehicle is around 14 lakh, budget for one Innova Crysta is around 19.54 lakh and around 1 lakh for the purchase of one bike. He said that with the addition of the new vehicles, the response time of Police Response Vehicles (UP112) will improve.

Similarly, the third order is related to the budget approval for the purchase of 25 vehicles for PAC worth ₹7.21 crore to increase the mobility of its companies in any law and order situation. The official said the list includes 18 trucks of 16-tonne capacity and seven buses with a capacity of 55 people. He said one truck will cost around 26.30 lakh while one bus will cost ₹35.45 lakh. He said all these purchases will be done before March 31.