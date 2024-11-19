Menu Explore
UP112, PAC fleet strengthening: 338 new vehicles to improve response time, increase mobility

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 19, 2024 06:01 PM IST

UP's home department will add 338 vehicles, including 98 SUVs and 232 bikes, to enhance PAC and UP112 mobility, with a budget of ₹25 crore.

In all, 338 vehicles will be added to the fleet of vehicles of UP Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Integrated Technology Enabled Citizen Centric Services (ITECSS) and UP112 to enhance mobility and response time, said senior state home department officials on Tuesday.

For representation only
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The officials said that a budget of 25 crore has been approved from the home department and soon the purchase of vehicles will be completed before the end of the ongoing financial year. They said the home department has issued three separate government orders in this regard on November 15.

A senior home department official confirmed that two separate orders issued in this regard stated that 313 vehicles, including 98 four wheelers -- 65 Mahindra Scorpios and 33 Toyota Innova Crysta -- and 232 Bajaj Pulsar 150 two-wheelers, will be purchased at a cost of 17.70 crore.

He said the budget for the purchase of one Scorpio vehicle is around 14 lakh, budget for one Innova Crysta is around 19.54 lakh and around 1 lakh for the purchase of one bike. He said that with the addition of the new vehicles, the response time of Police Response Vehicles (UP112) will improve.

Similarly, the third order is related to the budget approval for the purchase of 25 vehicles for PAC worth 7.21 crore to increase the mobility of its companies in any law and order situation. The official said the list includes 18 trucks of 16-tonne capacity and seven buses with a capacity of 55 people. He said one truck will cost around 26.30 lakh while one bus will cost 35.45 lakh. He said all these purchases will be done before March 31.

