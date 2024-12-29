UPAA Awards in Lucknow: An evening with a galaxy of stars!

A galaxy of celebrities from the entertainment industry arrived in the city for the 31st edition of Uttar Pradesh Artist Academy (UPAA) Awards. Celebrities and special guests at the UPAA Award ceremony in Lucknow(HT Photo)

Filmmakers Suneel Darshan and Raaj Shaandilyaa, Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) president Abhay Sinha, actors Rajneesh Duggal, Vikram Kochhar, Sharad Malhotra, Amrapali Dubey, Chahatt Khanna, Sanjay Gagnani, Niyati Fatnani, Pallavi Giri, Anil Rastogi, Shiny Dixit, Gurpreet Kaur, singer Vineet Singh, Tulika Banerjee and others added glamour to the event and were felicitated on the occasion.

The special guests on the occasion were minister Jaiveer Singh, Rakesh Sachan and Baby Rani Maurya while bureaucrat Awanish Awasthi was the guest of honour. Host Wamiq Khan and patron of the event filmmaker-businessman Nitin Mishra welcomed the dignitaries.

“It has been 31 years since we are hosting this event and honouring talented people from different industries. A lot of them are from Uttar Pradesh or are working actively in this region,” shared Wamiq, the organsing member.

The winners of Mr and Miss UP were Devendra Pratap Singh and Tanshika Sharma whereas, Deepak Sharma and Manisha Singh were declared runners-up and Mahesh Singh and Sanjana Yadav as second runners-up. The jury members included Bazmi Yunus, Nidhi Khanna, Milan Srivastava, Azim Khan, Nehil Srivastav, Maryam Siddiqui, Vaishnavi Dubey and Kajal Israni.

Another member from the team, Nitin informed people from different walks of life who had been doing great work in different fields were also felicitated. The list included, Noorus Samad, Afaque Ahmad, Dr Himabindu Naik, Dr Lokendra Gupta, Dr Farzana Mahdi, Dr Devashish Shukla, Komal Mahendru, Meraj Ansari, Sumedha Gupta and Pallavi Rani among others.