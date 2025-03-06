UP-Bihar liquor racket busted, QR codes removed to evade detection

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday uncovered a liquor smuggling network transporting illegal consignments from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar by erasing QR codes and brand labels to conceal the source. Three smugglers were arrested on Wednesday near Alamnagar police station in Thakurganj while moving a shipment of illicit liquor. An earlier probe on October 11, 2024, had found that Haryana-made liquor was being sold in Lucknow after being repackaged in Uttar Pradesh-manufactured bottles. (Sourced)

The STF seized 45 boxes of English liquor, ₹2,810 in cash, three mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards, and two ATM cards. The arrested individuals were identified as Vishal Jaiswal from Sitapur, Aadesh Jaiswal from Hardoi, and Nirmal Kumar from Begusarai, Bihar.

The investigation revealed that the gang procured liquor from government-run shops in Haryana, Lucknow, and nearby districts. To evade detection, they systematically removed QR codes and brand stickers before smuggling the bottles into Bihar, where liquor sales are banned.

The excise department’s role has also come under review. “I am currently unaware of the STF’s actions, but we will take steps against those involved in such activities,” said district excise officer Karunendra Singh.

Over 12,000 refilled bottles were seized within 48 hours, raising concerns about unchecked illegal liquor distribution.

The STF had been monitoring liquor smuggling routes for weeks. Acting on intelligence, teams led by deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Singh identified key figures involved. On Wednesday, a team led by sub-inspector Tej Bahadur Singh intercepted the accused in Lucknow.

Investigators found that the racket was overseen by Rahul Mota, who arranged bulk purchases and coordinated the transportation network. The official said that a crucial link in the operation was Nirmal Kumar, a railway coach attendant, who facilitated the transportation of liquor using train coaches, ensuring safe and discreet passage into Bihar.

The arrested smugglers were handed over to Thakurganj police, and an FIR was registered under Sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act. Authorities are now tracing other members of the network and investigating how such large consignments moved undetected.