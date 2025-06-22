UP BJP highlights social engineering at Ambedkar Smriti Sthal

The Bharatiya Janata Party utilised the occasion of the International Yoga Day on Saturday to take forward its social engineering initiative, roping in its scheduled caste and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Smriti Sthal in Gomti Nagar. Neeraj, Dharampal and Brijlal (HT Photo)

Most of the 5000 participants belonged to the SC and OBC communities at the venue where all BJP leaders wore T-shirts with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s photo.

People from Lucknow slums and nearby areas also participated in hour-long yoga sessions under the guidance of yoga instructor Malvika Bajpai.

A large number of people, including youth, social organisations, women and differently abled children also took part in the event.

BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh was the chief guest while party leader Neeraj Singh coordinated the programme.

Dharampal Singh is also spearheading the party’s OBC outreach programme across the state.

Addressing a gathering after the session, Dharampal Singh stated that today, yoga has become a moral and ideological tool in the direction of equality and social justice that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had envisioned.

Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the International Yoga Day is being organized in more than 171 countries today, he added.

“Yoga is not only a physical exercise, but also a medium of social balance and mental harmony. Yoga also strengthens the unity of the country and the feeling of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Dharampal Singh added.

Neeraj Singh stated that Dr Ambedkar struggled throughout his life to eliminate social inequality and to provide social justice to Dalits, the deprived and backward classes.

Assimilating the ideals of Ambedkar, a yoga programme has been organised here today with the message of ‘Ek Bharat Samras Bharat’, Neeraj Singh added.

An exhibition was also organised where Dr Ambedkar’s life and vision was highlighted through posters.

Prominent BJP leaders present at the event included two former DGPs Brij Lal and Vijay Kumar, Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman and MLC Lalji Nirmal, MLA Mukesh Sharma, state president of the SC Morcha Ramchandra Kanaujia, state vice-president of the SC Morcha Devesh Kori and former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra.

Others present on the occasion included Harish Kumar, Pankaj Prasun Jatav, AK Gautam, Gangaram Ambedkar, Ram Avtar Kanaujia, Vipin Sonkar and a large number of people from the Scheduled Caste community.