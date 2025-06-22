Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

UP BJP highlights social engineering at Ambedkar Smriti Sthal

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 22, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Most of the 5000 participants belonged to the SC and OBC communities at the venue where all BJP leaders wore T-shirts with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s photo.

The Bharatiya Janata Party utilised the occasion of the International Yoga Day on Saturday to take forward its social engineering initiative, roping in its scheduled caste and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leaders at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Smriti Sthal in Gomti Nagar.

Neeraj, Dharampal and Brijlal (HT Photo)
Neeraj, Dharampal and Brijlal (HT Photo)

Most of the 5000 participants belonged to the SC and OBC communities at the venue where all BJP leaders wore T-shirts with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s photo.

People from Lucknow slums and nearby areas also participated in hour-long yoga sessions under the guidance of yoga instructor Malvika Bajpai.

A large number of people, including youth, social organisations, women and differently abled children also took part in the event.

BJP’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh was the chief guest while party leader Neeraj Singh coordinated the programme.

Dharampal Singh is also spearheading the party’s OBC outreach programme across the state.

Addressing a gathering after the session, Dharampal Singh stated that today, yoga has become a moral and ideological tool in the direction of equality and social justice that Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had envisioned.

Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the International Yoga Day is being organized in more than 171 countries today, he added.

“Yoga is not only a physical exercise, but also a medium of social balance and mental harmony. Yoga also strengthens the unity of the country and the feeling of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Dharampal Singh added.

Neeraj Singh stated that Dr Ambedkar struggled throughout his life to eliminate social inequality and to provide social justice to Dalits, the deprived and backward classes.

Assimilating the ideals of Ambedkar, a yoga programme has been organised here today with the message of ‘Ek Bharat Samras Bharat’, Neeraj Singh added.

An exhibition was also organised where Dr Ambedkar’s life and vision was highlighted through posters.

Prominent BJP leaders present at the event included two former DGPs Brij Lal and Vijay Kumar, Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman and MLC Lalji Nirmal, MLA Mukesh Sharma, state president of the SC Morcha Ramchandra Kanaujia, state vice-president of the SC Morcha Devesh Kori and former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra.

Others present on the occasion included Harish Kumar, Pankaj Prasun Jatav, AK Gautam, Gangaram Ambedkar, Ram Avtar Kanaujia, Vipin Sonkar and a large number of people from the Scheduled Caste community.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UP BJP highlights social engineering at Ambedkar Smriti Sthal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On