UP Board: Forged under pressure, they shine like diamonds

In times of adversities and limited resources, it was grit and perseverance that helped several students from the city become big achievers in UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. Anshika Yadav, 16, achieved 94.83% and the second spot in Lucknow district in the class 10 examination. (HT)

The daughter of a farmer, Pragati Gupta,15, a student of Bal Guide Inter College, was the top ranker in the district in class 10 exam.

“I was always good in studies. So, my father always motivated me to give my best. My parents’ belief in me helped me achieve a good grade. I was diagnosed with jaundice and anaemia before the board exam. The condition lasted for more than a month, but my parents ensured I take proper rest and complete my revision. It is very important to have a strategy when preparing for board exams,” said Gupta, who aspires to become a doctor.

Deepika Sharma, 17, of Bal Nikunj Inter College, scored 90.60% and secured the second spot in the district in the class 12 examination from the Humanities stream. Her father is a carpenter, but the financial constraints in her family didn’t stop her from achieving what she desired.

“My father worked hard to ensure that I got a good education. Self-study and tutorials on YouTube helped me understand various subjects... I devoted an hour daily to each subject. Looking at my results, my mother had tears of joy. I aspire to become a civil servant,” said Sharma.

The daughter of a tailor, Fariha Fatima, 17, scored 90.20% in her class 12 examination from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) stream. She also stood second in the district.

“I devoted over 5-6 hours daily to self-study. I aspire to become a doctor. My father always encourages me to become whatever I aspire to be in life. My aim is to get a good score in NEET and get into a government college for higher studies,” said Fatima, a student of Sri Sunder Lal Kamla Inter College

The father of Anshika Yadav, 16, another student of Bal Nikunj Inter College, drives an ambulance throughout the day just to see his daughter excel in her education. Anshika lived up to her father’s expectations. She achieved 94.83% and the second spot in the district in the class 10 examination.

“I have seen my father toil... Maintaining and following a strict timetable helped me a lot. I began revising in October. I now aspire to become a civil servant and make my father proud,” said Yadav.

Sahiba Arif, a student of Dr. L.P. Lal School who achieved 89.40% in the Class 12 exam (Humanities) and secured the sixth spot in the district said her father was a tailor who ran a small shop in the suburbs of Lucknow.

“I am the eldest of five siblings. It is not just my success but also my family’s as it stood like a rock with me. Our area faces frequent power cuts so, at times, I studied under the phone’s flashlight. My mother used to sit near me and supported me to work harder,” said Arif.