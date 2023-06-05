UPCC chief makes unauthorised appointments, raises eyebrows

Unauthorised appointments of two working presidents that Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri made in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts have raised many eyebrows in the Congress circles in the state. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Brijlal Khabri. (HT file photo)

All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal has cancelled the appointments with immediate effect though saying Khabri did not follow the due organisational procedure. The move is a point of discussion in the party circles with many questioning his continuation as UPCC president.

“I have come to know that you have appointed working presidents in Jhansi and Jaunpur districts without following the due organisational procedure. You are aware that AICC president’s approval is necessary to make such appointments. Hence, the appointment of working presidents is cancelled with immediate effect,” said Venugopal in a letter dated May 29, 2023, sent to Khabri.

Khabri has rushed to New Delhi to meet the party high command and explain his point. Those aware of the development said Khabri had met senior party leaders and was likely to meet AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge. Will the party leadership act or give Khabri another chance to continue is the million-dollar question being asked in the Congress circles here.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, however, said there should be no doubt about continuation of Khabri as UPCC president. About the appointments made by him, she said the party leadership had rightly cancelled these appointments.

Khabri also faces accusations of large-scale irregularities in distribution of party tickets in the election to urban local bodies. If senior party leaders are to be believed, Khabri may lose his chair if he is not able to give a satisfactory explanation to the accusations being levelled against him.

Khabri was not available for his comments. A senior UPCC leader said Khabri is a Dalit leader and any decision to replace him would have adverse impact on the party. The leader said any decision on Khabri’s fate was likely to be taken only after consulting AICC general secretary (incharge UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Senior party leader and former MLA Ajay Kapoor had recently met Kharge to draw his attention towards the UPCC’s interference in distribution of party tickets in 2023 urban local body elections. “Yes, I met Kharge and brought to his attention the issue of distribution of tickets. The Congress tickets to various posts in urban local bodies are distributed by the local units. This time UPCC decided to distribute tickets and this affected the party’s prospects in the poll,” said Kapoor.

