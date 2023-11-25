UPCC chief takes potshots at SP over Akhilesh as PM face

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Saturday said by staking its claim for INDIA bloc’s prime ministerial candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party (SP) was attempting to build castles in air. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai. (HT file)

“Woh khyali pulao pakana chhahte hain, pakate rahein. (They (SP) want to build castles in air. Let them do so,” said Rai while reacting to observations of Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and others about making SP chief Akhilesh Yadav a prime ministerial candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Yadav and other SP leaders made the observation at a programme organised to mark birth anniversary of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on November 22. Rai said the Congress was fighting to vote out the BJP from power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said the Congress leadership will take a call about the party’s prime ministerial candidate in 2024 Lok Sabha election.