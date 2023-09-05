Body found at Union min’s home: UPCC chief demands judicial probe

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe, by a sitting judge, into the murder that took place at the residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore’s son in Thakur Ganj police station area of Lucknow here last week. UPCC chief Ajay Rai at a press conference in Lucknow on September 5. (HT photo)

Rai, addressing his first press conference after assuming office as state Congress chief, alleged that the Union minister was now making efforts to protect his son. He said Kaushal Kishore was the second Union minister from the state after Ajay Mishra Teni who was protecting his son. He alleged that the police were completing mere formalities in the case.

He said a case under section 30 of the Arms Act had only been registered against the Union minister’s son in Lucknow. “The BJP government is adopting dual standard. It is protecting legislators and ministers,” said Rai while speaking to media persons at the UPCC headquarters here.

He also referred to the case of woman police head constable who was found badly injured on-board a train at Ayodhya railway station and said the police stopped him from going to the KGMU on Monday. He said he only wanted to enquire about the health of the woman police head constable. Rai alleged that contractors from Gujarat were being given contracts in the state and inflation and corruption were on the rise.

He listed some projects where Gujarat contractors had been awarded contracts and said those belonging to Uttar Pradesh had to work as sub-contractors. “We will defeat them in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and in 2027 assembly elections,” said Rai. He announced that the state Congress will celebrate the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra (Kanyakumari to Srinagar) and yatras will be undertaken at different places in the state on September 7, 2023. Rai said he will lead a yatra from Anand Bhawan to Chandrashekhar Azad Park ion Prayagraj on September 7.