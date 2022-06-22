UPERC unlikely to consider UPPCL’s tariff-hike plan
The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has indicated that it might not consider the UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) proposal seeking changes in the existing power tariff slabs to hike electricity rates through the backdoor.
The UPERC on Tuesday held public hearing on the UPPCL’s annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposal to seek stakeholders’ views before the commission announces the power tariff order for 2022-23 next month.
The UPERC chairman RP Singh interrupted as the UPPCL started giving a presentation on its proposal for slab changes. He said there was no point in pressing for slab changes when a proposal in this regard was submitted to the commission before the ARR was accepted. He also pointed out that the proposal was not published in newspapers before public hearing.
“It seems that the UPERC has foiled the UPPCL’s bid to get the tariff increased,” UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma who was present in the public hearing said.
Though the UPPCL has not proposed any direct tariff hike this year, it wants changes in the tariff structure in a way that will increase its overall revenue by adversely impacting around 90 lakh domestic and commercial consumers for whom per unit charges will go up.
Verma demanded the UPERC to lower the tariff in keeping with its earlier order that said the UPPCL had overcharged ₹22045 crore from consumers over the years by getting more tariff hikes than needed to meet its revenue requirements.
He also said that the UPPCL should provide free power to farmers as promised by the ruling party in its manifesto.
The UPERC has called state advisory committee’s meeting here on June 27 to discuss the UPPCL’s ARR proposal after which it may announce the tariff order with or without revisions by the second week of July.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
