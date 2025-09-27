UPESSC’s first chairperson resigns a year after appointment

The first chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, Prof Kirti Pandey has resigned in about a year’s time from her post, citing personal persons. Her resignation has been accepted by the state government, an official said. Prof Kirti Pandey hails from Gorakhpur and was appointed to the top post in September 2024. (FILE PHOTO)

Prof Pandey hails from Gorakhpur and was appointed to the top post in September 2024. In a notification on Friday, special secretary, higher education, UP government, Girijesh Kumar Tyagi said that Prof Pandey resigned from the post on September 22 because of personal reasons. The term of the UPESSC chairperson is for three years from the date of appointment or until he or she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, the notification read.

“And in the light of provisions and laid down Rules of the UPESSC Rules, 2023, the senior most member of the Commission was authorized to handle day-to-day work as chairman as an alternative arrangement,” the circular read.

On Friday afternoon, the senior-most member of the commission and former judicial service officer Ram Suchit, officially took charge as the acting chairperson from Prof Kirti Pandey.

The acting chairperson issued a formal statement, clarifying that all further actions will be taken in accordance with government directives.

The UP government issued another circular inviting applications from candidates for appointment to the post of UPESSC chairperson. The last date for receipt of applications is October 21, 2025 till 6 pm.

While a regular chairperson can convene commission meetings to make decisions on matters such as conducting examinations and interviews, an acting chairperson must obtain prior approval from the government before making any policy-level decisions, according to experts.

In November 2023, the UP cabinet gave its nod for setting up an integrated UPESSC with a view to select competent and qualified teachers for higher, secondary and basic government and government-aided institutions.

Recruitment of teachers in higher education institutions was earlier carried out by UP Higher Education Services Commission, while the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board conducted recruitment of secondary school teachers.