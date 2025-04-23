UPHESC exam scam: Candidates duped by gang also on STF radar

Four accused, including two assistant professors, arrested by the U.P. Special Task Force (STF) duped more than 20 candidates appearing for the assistant professor recruitment examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC), Prayagraj, by providing them fake question papers, officials said here. Now, the STF is on the lookout for the candidates who paid a total of ₹35 lakh for the counterfeit question papers, they said. For representation. (Sourced)

According to STF deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Deepak Singh, information about all the people associated with the gang is being sought. The revelations were made by the arrested accused during interrogation.

“The STF team is now raiding possible locations in search of other people associated with the gang, including its leader,” a senior STF officer said, adding the candidates in question hailing from different cities have been identified, and they will be questioned.

It may be noted that the STF arrested assistant professor at Jai Narayan Mishra PG College (KKC) Vipin Kumar Yadav on Monday (April 21), assistant professor of political science at Bahadur Shastri Degree College Baijnath Pal, his brother and instructor Vinay Pal, and contractual employee Mehboob Ali, on April 20 for allegedly duping assistant professor recruitment exam candidates by making fake question papers, a statement issued by the STF said.

Mehboob Ali prepared a fake question paper and sent it to all the candidates, the statement said. However, as not a single question from the fake question paper was asked in the exam, the candidates protested and demanded their money back. The accused were reportedly planning to return the money when the STF laid their hands on them.