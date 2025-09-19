UPITS-2025 to showcase state’s skills, products on global stage: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed preparations for upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) with police and administrative officials at the India Expo Mart auditorium in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives to inspect preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

UPITS is scheduled from September 25 to 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event.

The chief minister instructed officials to ensure seamless arrangements, security and convenience for participants. He said the event will not only present the state’s rich traditions, skills and products on a global stage but will also highlight the Vocal for Local and Make in India campaigns.

“Every district must actively take part in the trade show with dedicated One District, One Product (ODOP) stalls. These stalls will showcase each district’s unique handicrafts, food items, and industrial products before international buyers and investors,” he said.

He said UPITS-2025 must be a global platform to project Uttar Pradesh’s diversity, cultural heritage, and entrepreneurial talent. This, he noted, will open new avenues of business, investment, and employment, especially for the youth.

He further instructed that UPITS-2025 be widely branded and promoted across districts and educational institutions to enhance its visibility and impact. Colleges, universities, and schools will display posters, digital screens, and event information on their campuses, creating awareness among students, faculty, and the local community about entrepreneurship and innovation, he said.

He particularly emphasised the active involvement of Gautam Buddha University students, underlining that their participation would provide invaluable hands-on experience along with opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship.

“Experts from leading film cities across the country will be invited to participate in the fashion show organised as part of UPITS-2025,” he said.

He said the objective is to give Khadi, handicrafts, and village industry products greater visibility and international recognition.

The fashion show will feature dedicated catwalks and exhibitions, highlighting the superior quality and aesthetic appeal of Khadi and village industry products on a global stage. He noted that such efforts will help strengthen the rural economy while fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment opportunities for the youth.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring a hospitable and safe environment that strengthens Uttar Pradesh’s global image.

The meeting was attended by micro, small and medium enterprises minister Rakesh Sachan, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, along with other public representatives and officials. Additional chief secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar presented an update on the preparations through a detailed presentation.

CM CONDUCTS SITE INSPECTION IN GREATER NOIDA

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a site inspection of the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida to review preparations for UPITS-2025. He reviewed the venue arrangements, VIP movement, and overall readiness.

Additional chief secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar briefed him about the site layout, while district magistrate Medha Rupam presented details of facilities and arrangements. Police commissioner Lakshmi Singh apprised him of the security measures in place. The chief minister inspected the entire venue on an e-cart, accompanied by MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and other public representatives.