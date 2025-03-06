UPMRC raises alarm against fake recruiters; asks applicants to be vigilant

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has issued a warning to people about fake recruitment scams targeting job seekers under the guise of offering employment opportunities with the UPMRC. According to the spokesperson Panchanan Mishra, fraudulent entities have been misusing the corporation’s name to deceive individuals looking for work. These scammers have been creating fake recruitment websites, sending fraudulent emails, and placing false advertisements to trick applicants into paying money for jobs that do not exist. (Pic for representation only)

The spokesperson emphasised that UPMRC follows a transparent and merit-based recruitment process, with all official notifications, exams, and results being published exclusively on their official websites: www.lmrcl.com and www.upmetrorail.com. Additionally, recruitment announcements are made only through well known newspapers, ensuring complete transparency.

UPMRC authorities have strongly advised job seekers not to trust any job offers from unofficial sources. They have urged applicants to refrain from making payments or sharing personal information with unauthorized recruiters. The corporation also encouraged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious recruitment advertisements or fraudulent activities immediately to UPMRC.

The UPMRC officials say that by taking these steps, UPMRC aims to protect job seekers from falling victim to scams and maintain the integrity of its recruitment process.