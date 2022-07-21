UPMRC to train German rail firm staff
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators (SCTO) and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.
DB had earlier come to India and surveyed the training institutes of various metro and rail projects to train its newly recruited staff. The DB studied the efficiency of employees who got training from the training institute of UPMRC and also tested the facilities of the training institute. Later, the Centre for Excellence of Training (COET) of UP Metro was selected, said MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar.
“The training institute of the UPMRC is equipped with the ultra-modern facilities amongst the Metro Rail Training Institutes across the country. So far, more than 1,100 trainees have received technical training in metro rail operation and maintenance from this training institute. In terms of the number of students trained, the UPMRC’s training institute is second after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC also recently visited UP Metro’s Training Institute to upgrade its training school and took stock of the state-of-the-art training facilities like virtual reality and simulator,” Kumar said.
Trainees, including women personnel from the training institute of UPMRC, are efficiently handling the work of metro operation to maintenance in Lucknow and Kanpur.
The training institute of UPMRC has a maximum number of simulators to teach the experience of real train operation. Similar to the five-dimension based space shuttle simulator, the simulator has facilities for training people in train driving, signalling and traction.
In the 90-day training, 40 km driving without passengers on the test track and 360 km driving on the mainline is provided.
-
Kin of Mundka fire victims await aid, Delhi govt assures quick disbursal
Families of the victims of the devastating fire in a Mundka factory in which 27 people were killed have said that they were waiting for the Rs 10 lakh compensation that the Delhi government had announced in the aftermath of the incident. A Delhi government spokesperson said the chief minister's office has looked into the matter and directed the revenue department officials to expedite the disbursal of the compensation to all the victims.
-
Congress protest, BJP roadshow affect traffic in central Delhi
Vehicular traffic was severely affected in several parts of central Delhi on Thursday owing to the restrictions imposed by Delhi traffic police in view of protests by Congress leaders against the Enforcement Directorate questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case, as well as a roadshow by hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the evening to celebrate their candidate Droupadi Murmu being elected President of the country.
-
Cloudy weather, drizzle bring down Capital’s mercury
While skies remained overcast throughout Thursday, rainfall remained patchy with only a few parts of the national capital witnessing isolated spells of drizzle. The cloudy weather, however, helped bring down the mercury with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius (C), which was two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.
-
Second youngest child in India undergoes bariatric surgery due to rare disorder
At 20-month-old, Ibrahim Khan on July 18 became the second youngest child in India to undergo bariatric surgery and is presently recuperating at NH SRCC Children's Hospital, Haji Ali. The boy, born to Govandi couple Yusuf (36) and Taaj (34), was diagnosed with Leptin receptor (LepR) deficiency, an autosomal-recessive endocrine disorder that causes early-onset severe obesity.
-
Alert driver evacuates 21 kids before school bus catches fire in Delhi
The driver of a private bus ferrying 21 school children back to their homes in Rohini saved their lives before the vehicle caught fire on Thursday, officials said. A resident of Pooth Khurd, 32, Sanjay Solanki, said that he was driving the children (who are students of classes 4 to 9) back to their homes-- mostly in sectors 23 and 24 -- but by the time they reached Sector 7, he smelt something burning.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics