UPMRC to train German rail firm staff

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB) at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators (SCTO) and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.

DB had earlier come to India and surveyed the training institutes of various metro and rail projects to train its newly recruited staff. The DB studied the efficiency of employees who got training from the training institute of UPMRC and also tested the facilities of the training institute. Later, the Centre for Excellence of Training (COET) of UP Metro was selected, said MD UPMRC Sushil Kumar.

“The training institute of the UPMRC is equipped with the ultra-modern facilities amongst the Metro Rail Training Institutes across the country. So far, more than 1,100 trainees have received technical training in metro rail operation and maintenance from this training institute. In terms of the number of students trained, the UPMRC’s training institute is second after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. DMRC also recently visited UP Metro’s Training Institute to upgrade its training school and took stock of the state-of-the-art training facilities like virtual reality and simulator,” Kumar said.

Trainees, including women personnel from the training institute of UPMRC, are efficiently handling the work of metro operation to maintenance in Lucknow and Kanpur.

The training institute of UPMRC has a maximum number of simulators to teach the experience of real train operation. Similar to the five-dimension based space shuttle simulator, the simulator has facilities for training people in train driving, signalling and traction.

In the 90-day training, 40 km driving without passengers on the test track and 360 km driving on the mainline is provided.