UPMSSP: Mau boy tops UP Sanskrit Class 10; Jaunpur girl leads Class 12

As the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad (UPMSSP) declared its results on Wednesday, Vidhanashu Sharma of Gyanodaya Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Mau, topped Class 10 (Purva Madhyama-II) with 93.42% marks, while Bhumika from Ambaji Ashram Secondary Sanskrit School, Jaunpur, secured the top spot in Class 12 (Uttar Madhyama-II) with 85.21% marks. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad

The examinations were conducted at 247 centres, and compared to last year, 8,708 more students appeared this time. The overall pass percentages stood at 92.58% in Purva Madhyama (Class 10), 92.08% in Uttar Madhyama Part I (Class 11) and 87.82% in Uttar Madhyama Part II (Class 12).

The results were announced by director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev and secretary of the Secondary Sanskrit Education Board Shiv Lal at the Education Office on Park Road. Results are available at www.upmssp.com.

They shared that students from 1,075 out of 1,265 Sanskrit secondary schools appeared in the exams. “All exams were conducted under CCTV surveillance with real-time monitoring from a state-level control room. Online control rooms were also set up at district and divisional levels. This ensured fairness, transparency, and no malpractice,” said Dev.

In Purva Madhyama II (Class 10), 18,107 students appeared and 14,916 passed. Among them, 13,574 secured first division and 1,330 second division. The pass percentage was 92.58%, with boys recording 92.62% and girls 92.45%.

In Uttar Madhyama I (Class 11), 15,645 candidates appeared, and 13,365 passed, with boys securing a pass percentage of 92.51% and girls 90.87%.

In Uttar Madhyama II (Class 12), 11,488 students appeared and 9,561 passed. The pass percentage was 87.82%, with girls outperforming boys at 89.50% compared to 87.18%.