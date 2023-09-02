News / Cities / Lucknow News / UPPCL bosses to call users urging them to clear power dues

UPPCL bosses to call users urging them to clear power dues

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 02, 2023 12:58 AM IST

This drive, according to UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, will continue uninterruptedly till September 30

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on Friday launched a state-wide campaign to telephonically contact and ask consumers to pay their electricity dues, besides finding out and speedily disposing of their complaints, if any.

UPPCL bosses to call users urging them to clear power dues
UPPCL bosses to call users urging them to clear power dues

This drive, according to UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel, will continue uninterruptedly till September 30 with a view to establish a better contact between corporation personnel and consumers and recovering the full cost of electricity supplied to consumers.

“The UPPCL chairman, managing director and directors, and discom managing directors will contact 10 users over phone every day during the drive,” Goel said. “Similarly, discoms’ directors and other officials at the discom headquarters will call 15 consumers every day; chief engineers, SDOs and JEs will call 30 consumers each and so on,” he added.

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), meanwhile, has issued a notice to the UPPCL asking it to reply to complaints about the change in tariff schedule in many towns on the grounds of an increase in supply hours there.

The action comes after the commission chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma complained that in many districts the urban tariff was being charged from consumers under the rural schedule on the plea that they were getting more power. Verma said that tariff schedule could not be changed merely by increasing the supply hours.

The commission has asked the UPPCL to reply within 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out