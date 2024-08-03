UPPCL engineers address supply grievances received via 1912 helpline

LUCKNOW:Amid an increasing number of electricity supply disruptions largely due to rains in various parts of the state, power engineers on Saturday exclusively reviewed and redressed complaints received on the 1912 helpline. The state government has also asked district magistrates to prioritise repairs to power infrastructure damaged by natural calamities in their districts. For representation only (Sourced)

“Following instructions from UPPCL chairman Ashish Goyel on Friday, executive engineers and sub-divisional officers reviewed supply-related complaints and other issues received on the 1912 helpline on Saturday,” said SK Narang, UPPCL director (commercial), “We are still gathering information on the number and nature of complaints resolved,” he said.

In a WhatsApp message to discoms’ managing directors on Friday, Goyel said, “Please instruct all EEs and SDOs to sit in their offices tomorrow from 10 AM to 12 PM and review all the complaints related to supply and transformer damage received on 1912 and ensure action on them.”

“This activity will be supervised by SE and CE, as well as directors and MD, by going to some hot-spot divisions,” he added.

Goyel further said in the message that MDs may allot one or two divisions each to themselves and directors. “100% of supply-related complaints and some other bill/connection/PD/meter-related complaints should be reviewed,” he said, asking them to ensure compliance.

The state government, in the meantime, has issued an urgent directive to all the district magistrates asking them to take urgent steps to normalise power supply affected in their districts due to natural calamities.

Directions issued by relief commissioner GS Naveen said provide mandates the disbursement of relief funds for damaged electric lines, poles, transformers, and related infrastructure crucial for restoration of power supply.

He said that, as per the revised guidelines under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), financial assistance of ₹5,000 per pole and ₹50,000 for each damaged transformer would be provided. Additionally, compensation ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for significant damage to high-tension lines and other equipment would be made available by the government.