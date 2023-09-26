UPPCL helpline resolved 1.52 crore complaints since launch: Minister

Energy minister AK Sharma on Monday claimed that the UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL’s) 1912 helpline has resolved 1.52 crore consumer complaints since its launch in April 2017. He directed officials to make the toll-free service even more effective. (For representation)

“It is also necessary that feedback is obtained from consumers after their grievance is redressed through the 1912 toll-free no,” he said in a statement here. “While the service is doing a great job, the same can be improved further,” he added.

Giving details about the consumer grievances redressed so far, Sharma said 10 lakh of the total 1.52 complaints redressed with quality so far belonged to billing, 17 lakh to smart meters, 4 lakh to power connection, 1.28 lakh to power theft. He said more than 1.3 crore complaints pertaining to power supply were also resolved.

