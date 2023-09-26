News / Cities / Lucknow News / UPPCL helpline resolved 1.52 crore complaints since launch: Minister

UPPCL helpline resolved 1.52 crore complaints since launch: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 26, 2023 12:29 AM IST

“It is also necessary that feedback is obtained from consumers after their grievance is redressed through the 1912 toll-free no,” AK Sharma said in a statement.

Energy minister AK Sharma on Monday claimed that the UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL’s) 1912 helpline has resolved 1.52 crore consumer complaints since its launch in April 2017. He directed officials to make the toll-free service even more effective.

(For representation)
(For representation)

“It is also necessary that feedback is obtained from consumers after their grievance is redressed through the 1912 toll-free no,” he said in a statement here. “While the service is doing a great job, the same can be improved further,” he added.

Giving details about the consumer grievances redressed so far, Sharma said 10 lakh of the total 1.52 complaints redressed with quality so far belonged to billing, 17 lakh to smart meters, 4 lakh to power connection, 1.28 lakh to power theft. He said more than 1.3 crore complaints pertaining to power supply were also resolved.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out