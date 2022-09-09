UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19
A government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL. As per the directives, all the villages/clusters have to be covered within a week by preparing a timetable.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will organise ‘Samadhan Saptah’ (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers’ complaints.
“The complaints with regard to billing, low voltage, overloading, worn out wires and other such issues will be redressed through the camps during the ‘Samadhan Saptah’,” the spokesman said. He said consumers could also give applications for new connections, enhancement of load, installation of meters etc.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
February 2020 riots: HC reserves order in Umar Khalid’s bail plea
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in connection with the main conspiracy case involving the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, even as his counsel argued that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.
Court seeks report on treatment options for Lingayat seer
A Chitradurga district court hearing a child abuse case against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has ordered jail authorities to obtain a report on the best nearest government hospital before shifting the Lingayat seer there for check-up. The hearing was adjourned to September 12. The Chitradurga sessions court on September 5 sent Sharanaru to judicial custody till September 14 in the case. Following the order, Sharanaru was taken to a jail in Chitradurga district.
Row after saffron flag hoisted atop Ashoka Emblem in Shivamogga
A controversy erupted after a video of a saffron flag on top of the Ashoka Emblem in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, about 350 km from Bengaluru, surfaced on social media, attracting sharp reactions from activists in the communally-sensitive region. The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesha Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday. “The procession is going on peacefully and no such incident was reported,” a local police officer said.
Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
