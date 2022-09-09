Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19

UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19

Published on Sep 09, 2022

A government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL. As per the directives, all the villages/clusters have to be covered within a week by preparing a timetable.

HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will organise ‘Samadhan Saptah’ (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers’ complaints.

Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL. As per the directives, all the villages/clusters have to be covered within a week by preparing a timetable.

“The complaints with regard to billing, low voltage, overloading, worn out wires and other such issues will be redressed through the camps during the ‘Samadhan Saptah’,” the spokesman said. He said consumers could also give applications for new connections, enhancement of load, installation of meters etc.

