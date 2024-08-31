 UPPCL to train personnel to introduce e-office system - Hindustan Times
UPPCL to train personnel to introduce e-office system

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 31, 2024 08:43 PM IST

The Sarojini Nagar-based Electricity Training Institute has been tasked with developing this comprehensive programme

In a move aimed at improving consumer services and operational efficiency, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will soon roll out an enhanced training programme for its personnel.

The programme will cover key areas including cybersecurity, e-office, consumer services, and power theft prevention. (For Representation)
The programme will cover key areas including cybersecurity, e-office, consumer services, and power theft prevention. (For Representation)

The Sarojini Nagar-based Electricity Training Institute has been tasked with developing this comprehensive programme, which will cover key areas including cybersecurity, paperless work systems, e-office, ERP, consumer services, and power theft prevention.

During a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan, UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Saturday emphasised the need for officials to adapt to the evolving environment to better serve consumers and manage departmental tasks.

He highlighted that transitioning to an e-office system will replace traditional paper files, reducing delays and speeding up decision-making processes.

The online system for annual confidential reports is set to begin next month. “This will prevent delays in file disposal, accelerate online processing, and expedite decision-making, benefiting both consumers and personnel,” he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UPPCL to train personnel to introduce e-office system
