UPPCL warns agencies over probe-based meter reading lapses

A recent UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) review has revealed that thousands of consumers remained unbilled for months as several billing agencies missed the mandated monthly targets, generated zero probe readings, and increasingly depended on OCR bills even in areas where probe-based meter reading had earlier worked reliably, the minutes state. Agencies record only 82-90% coverage in October, leaving thousands unbilled after probe readings fell far below the 99% target. (Sourced)

The document shows that major spot billing and meter reading instrument (MRI) billing agencies failed to meet the required 99% billing target for October, with some achieving only 82-90%. Officials noted that agencies continued to rely on OCR billing despite past success with probe-based readings in certain zones. Notably, under OCR, electricity bills are generated only after scanning the meter.

UPPCL also recorded instances where meter readers produced no probe bills for an entire month while still issuing OCR bills, prompting concerns of negligence or possible manipulation. Agencies have been asked to identify the staff responsible and initiate action.

A senior UPPCL official, citing the minutes, said that large numbers of consumers in LMV 2, LMV 4 and LMV 6 categories were left unbilled. “DISCOMs were directed to ensure full billing after the 23rd of every month, issue unbilled exception lists on time, and ensure full deployment of agency meter readers.”

The minutes highlight technical issues as well, including mismatched GPS coordinates between UPPCL’s billing app and the OCR app, new RDSS meters without IR ports that block probe-based billing, and network dark zones, particularly near the Noida airport, that affect automated readings.

The official said agencies have been instructed to correct meter boxes, resolve network gaps, and ensure complete probe or OCR reading in designated success story zones by the 5th of each month. Zero consumption cases linked to 007 and 097 errors must be physically checked and faulty meters must be replaced.

MRI agencies have also been told to strengthen analytics-driven anomaly detection and support DISCOMs in field verification.

The minutes warn that from November 2025, agencies must meet monthly billing targets, clear all unbilled cases, and submit detailed exception reports for comparative review in the next meeting.