UPPRB constable recruitment 2023: Holi gift for police aspirants as final result declared for 60,244 posts

Bringing festive cheer to thousands of police job aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) declared the final results of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2023 on Thursday, a day before Holi. The recruitment drive was conducted for 60,244 constable posts, including 12,049 posts reserved for women. The results have been published on the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in. As part of the state’s reservation policy, 20% of the total posts were reserved for women. (Sourced)

UPPRB Director Rajeev Krishna congratulated the selected candidates and informed that those who appeared for the exam can check their results using their registration or roll number. “Along with the results, the board released the names, roll numbers and other details of candidates,” he added.

A senior board official shared the cut-off marks for different categories. For the unreserved category, the cut-off was set at 225.75926 for 24,102 posts. The cut-off for dependents of freedom fighters was 93.44588, while it was 114.44987 for former army personnel and 212.11992 for the unreserved women category.

For the economically weaker section (EWS) category, which had 6,024 posts, the cut-off was 209.26396 for men and 193.20711 for women. In the backward castes (OBC) category, which accounted for 16,264 posts, the cut-off was 216.58607 for men, 80.32114 for OBC’s former army personnel, and 200.95709 for women.

For the scheduled caste (SC) category, which had 12,650 posts, the cut-off was 196.17614 for men and 180.09816 for women. The cut-off for the scheduled tribe (ST) category, which had 1,204 posts, stood at 170.03020 for men and 146.62768 for women.

The final results were declared following the completion of document verification and physical endurance tests. A total of 1,74,317 candidates were shortlisted for these rounds from the 34.6 lakh candidates who appeared in the written exam. The written examination was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, in 10 shifts, with results announced on November 11, 2024. The document verification and physical tests for the shortlisted candidates were conducted in January and February 2025.

Out of the 48.17 lakh candidates who applied, around 34.6 lakh appeared for the exam. As part of the state’s reservation policy, 20% of the total posts were reserved for women. In the final selection, 48,195 male candidates and 12,049 female candidates were recruited.