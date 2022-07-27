UPPSC declares PCS (Pre)-2022 results; 5,964 candidates successful
PRAYAGRAJ The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2022.
As many as 5,964 candidates against a total 384 posts on offer were declared successful. The results were made available on the official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.
A total of 6,02,974 candidates had applied online for the examination held on June 12. Of these, 3,29,310 candidates had appeared for the exam. The UPPSC had set up 1,303 examination centres in 28 districts of UP.
According to the commission’s secretary Jagdish, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the main examination and the successful candidates for the submission of online applications.
Qualifying the Civil Services Aptitude Test was a must in the preliminary examination and it was mandatory for all candidates to score a minimum of 33% in it.
The information about the marks/cut-off marks etc of the candidates will be made available on the official website of the commission after the declaration of the final selection results, the UPPSC secretary shared.
Around 350 posts, including 39 of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), 93 of deputy SP and 36 of block development officer (BDO), 34 posts of naib tehsildar and 13 of basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) are on offer.
PCS (Mains)-2022 is scheduled to be conducted by UPPSC from September 27, 2022.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics