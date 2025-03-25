UPPSC extends PCS-2025 application deadline to April 2

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date for online applications for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2025 (PCS-2025) and assistant conservator of forest (ACF)/range forest officer (RFO) Services Examination-2025 until April 2. Previously, the application deadline was March 24 (Sourced)

Previously, the application deadline was March 24, while the last date for fee reconciliation and correction/modification in submitted applications is April 9 in the advertisement issued in this regard.

In response to challenges faced by candidates in the one time registration (OTR) system, UPPSC has granted an additional opportunity beyond the three already provided, officials said.

Deputy secretary Virendra Mani Tripathi stated that the last date for depositing the online examination fee and submitting applications has been extended from March 24 to April 2, while the last date for modifications remains April 9.

As per the UPPSC exam calendar, the PCS (Pre)-2025 exam is scheduled for October 22, with a separate notification expected soon.

The PCS-2025 advertisement lists 200 vacancies, while the requisition for ACF/RFO posts is yet to be received. Once available, these posts will be included in the examination.