UPPSC issues schedule for 36 exams; RO/ARO Mains on February 2-3

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its recruitment examination calendar for 2026, laying out the schedule for 36 major examinations over the year. The UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. (HT File)

According to the calendar, the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) Main Examination-2023 will be held on February 2 and 3. The Computer Assistant Examination-2025 is scheduled for February 6, followed by the Architecture and Planning Assistant (Main)-2024 on February 24.

UPPSC will conduct the Staff Nurse Unani (Preliminary)-2025 on March 17 and the Assistant Prosecution Officer (Preliminary)-2025 on March 22. The PCS Main Examination-2025 will run from March 29 to April 5.

The Assistant Teacher TGT (Computer) Prelim will be conducted on April 4, Technical Education Service (Principal) on April 9, followed by the Assistant Teacher TGT (Commerce) Main and TGT (Sanskrit) Main on April 22 and 23, respectively.

The Lecturer (Government Inter College) Prelim is scheduled for May 3, while Assistant Teacher TGT examinations in Science, Home Science and Agriculture/Horticulture will be held on May 16, followed by TGT (Hindi, Mathematics and English) on May 17. The Assistant Professor (Government College) Prelim will take place on May 31.

The Additional Private Secretary (Third Phase)-2023 examination will be held on June 7. Assistant Teacher TGT (Biology, Art and Urdu) examinations are scheduled for June 13, while TGT (Social Science, Physical Education and Music) will be held on June 14. The Staff Nurse Unani Main examination will be conducted on June 17, and the Assistant Prosecution Officer Main examination will begin on June 28 and continue for three days.

The Assistant Town Planner (Special Selection) Preliminary examination is slated for July 7. The Assistant Conservator of Forests/Regional Forest Officer (Main) examination will commence on July 14 and continue for 13 days.

The August schedule includes the Assistant Teacher TGT (Computer) Main examination on August 16, followed by the Lecturer (Government Inter College) Main examination on August 30.

In September 2026, the Technical Education Service (Lecturer and allied posts) examination will be held on September 6, while the Research Assistant (Engineering) examination is scheduled for September 8.

The Assistant Professor (Main) examinations for various subjects will be conducted between September 15 and 30. These include Botany and Painting (September 15), Chemistry and Education (September 16), English and Home Science (September 17), Hindi and Mathematics (September 18), Sociology and Defence Studies (September 22), Zoology and Philosophy (September 23), Economics and Geography (September 24), History and Physical Education (September 25), Physics and Political Science (September 28), Sanskrit, Psychology and Music (Vocal) (September 29), and Commerce, Computer Science and Persian (September 30).

UPPSC has completed the LT Grade Prelim Examinations under the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Category Examination‑2025.