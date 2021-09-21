UP’s 1st tribal museum showcasing Tharu tribe’s history to be ready soon

Uttar Pradesh is likely to get the state’s first tribal museum by March 2022 and it would largely concentrate on displaying the rich and diverse culture of the rare Tharu tribe, said officials.

“Tharu tribe is perhaps the most advanced tribe in UP that has evolved with the changing times but are still well connected to their roots and have kept their traditions and culture intact. Our museum would highlight the same and much more about the people of the Tharu tribe,” said AK Singh, director state museum and director in-charge state archaeological department, UP.

UP’s first tribal museum or Tharu Janjati Museum, which the officials said was among the pet projects of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will come up at Imilia Koder village—a Tharu populated area in neighbouring Balrampur district. Singh, while highlighting the salient features of the grand museum, said the museum will have everything about the Tharu tribe—starting from their evolution, their culture, religion, tradition, lifestyle, social life and the present life.

“There will be different sections for different topics and theme, highlighting the rare pictures, murals, their history and story of evolution, while some will feature their knowledge of medicinal herbs, some would highlight their fashion, attires and jewellery while others will highlight their lifestyle including their clothing, utensils, recipes, food, furniture etc,” said Singh.

He said a team from the state museum directorate will visit Tharu populated villages and rope in individuals to make the museum authentic. Spread in around 5.5 acres of land, the construction work of the grand Tharu ethnic museum is in its last phase. “We are done with most of the construction work that largely includes boundary walls and other infrastructure. We expect to complete the finishing in the next couple of months,” said Nitin Kohli, the contractor who is carrying out the construction work.

Tharu tribe members have lauded the initiative. “It’s a good step. I believe that efforts should be made to preserve cultures of all such tribes as they are an important part of history,” said Lakshmi Devi, a Tharu and the head of Bela Parsua, a Tharu dominated village in Lakhimpur Kheir district.

The project was inaugurated in January 2020 by UP CM but got delayed due to the disruptions caused by the pandemic outbreak. Officials hoped that the Museum, when ready, will boost tourism in the area.